COVID-19: Daily update on Coronavirus pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

South Surrey’s Superstore was short on bread, paper products, meat and some canned goods Saturday evening. (Contributed photo) Normally busy on a sunny day, few people were on the White Rock Pier Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo) Very few cars passed through the U.S. border the Peace Arch port of entry, located in South Surrey, Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and the province on the COVID-19 outbreak for Sunday, March 15. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

• All City of Surrey facilities remain open as of Sunday morning.

• All City of White Rock facilities and recreation centres are open. Recreation and culture programs, excursions, meetings or events are still scheduled. All regular council meetings and committee meetings are still scheduled.

• Surrey has cancelled 17 events, while four events have been “cancelled until further notice”

SEE ALSO: Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Paper products, bread, meat, organics. South Surrey Superstore pic.twitter.com/E6vEUCqvp2 — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) March 15, 2020

• Some grocery store shelves in South Surrey were bare of a number of items Saturday evening, including pasta sauces, bread, toilet paper, frozen items, meats and some produce.

RELATED: As shelves empty, South Surrey shoppers say they’re ‘not panicking’ over COVID-19

• Southbound traffic at the Peace Arch border crossing was minimal Sunday morning, however a few cars that crossed had B.C. plates. Thursday, B.C. health officials recommended people don’t travel outside of Canada.

I'm down at the Peace Arch border crossing right now. Very slow, although I am seeing a number of BC plates head for the US border. Stayed for only 10 mins and saw about 6 cars, about half were BC — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) March 15, 2020

“Buy a litre of milk in White Rock instead of a quart of milk in Bellingham,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news conference.

• Sunday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a discussion about border closures or mandatory screening of all returning travellers will be part of a cabinet minister today.

SEE ALSO: Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix announced there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province Saturday, bringing the total to 73 cases.

• 39 cases bring Canada’s COVID-19 count to at least 288

• West Coast amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19.

• Cypress Mountain to close ‘until further notice’ amid pandemic.

For a running list of cancelled events in the Surrey area, click here.

Coronavirus