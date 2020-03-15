COVID-19: Daily update on Coronavirus pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

South Surrey’s Superstore was short on bread, paper products, meat and some canned goods Saturday evening. (Contributed photo)
Normally busy on a sunny day, few people were on the White Rock Pier Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Very few cars passed through the U.S. border the Peace Arch port of entry, located in South Surrey, Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and the province on the COVID-19 outbreak for Sunday, March 15. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

• All City of Surrey facilities remain open as of Sunday morning.

• All City of White Rock facilities and recreation centres are open. Recreation and culture programs, excursions, meetings or events are still scheduled. All regular council meetings and committee meetings are still scheduled.

• Surrey has cancelled 17 events, while four events have been “cancelled until further notice”

SEE ALSO: Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

• Some grocery store shelves in South Surrey were bare of a number of items Saturday evening, including pasta sauces, bread, toilet paper, frozen items, meats and some produce.

RELATED: As shelves empty, South Surrey shoppers say they’re ‘not panicking’ over COVID-19

• Southbound traffic at the Peace Arch border crossing was minimal Sunday morning, however a few cars that crossed had B.C. plates. Thursday, B.C. health officials recommended people don’t travel outside of Canada.

“Buy a litre of milk in White Rock instead of a quart of milk in Bellingham,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news conference.

• Sunday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a discussion about border closures or mandatory screening of all returning travellers will be part of a cabinet minister today.

SEE ALSO: Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

• Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix announced there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province Saturday, bringing the total to 73 cases.

39 cases bring Canada’s COVID-19 count to at least 288

• West Coast amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19.

• Cypress Mountain to close ‘until further notice’ amid pandemic.

For a running list of cancelled events in the Surrey area, click here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheap fares luring travellers to fly despite coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19: Daily update on Coronavirus pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 15: Border traffic minimal, number of Surrey events cancelled

Surrey recovery home homeless count hopes to ‘shed some light’ on vulnerable sector

Phoenix Society CEO says Surrey is the ‘biggest epicenter’ of recovery homes in B.C.

Power outage at Surrey pump station leaves residents without water for several hours

Water has since returned to residents: city

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says city in good hands to deal with COVID-19 crisis

McCallum appealed to residents to stop hoarding toilet paper and other products

South Surrey rugby team tries to get home from U.K. amid COVID-19 ‘chaos’

Earl Marriott Secondary senior boys rugby squad currently in London

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Donations pour in for production assistant injured on ‘Batwoman’ set in Vancouver

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 as of Sunday morning

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Cypress Mountain to close ‘until further notice’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

The move comes the day after Whistler Blackcomb announced a week-long shutdown

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Cancer patients urged to keep all appointments, if possible, despite COVID-19

While coronavirus presents higher risk to immune compromised, cancer treatment remains important

Most Read