Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)

COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Costco Canada will soon be making face shields a mandatory requirement to enter its stores for those who cannot wear masks due to medical reasons – marking one of the first chains in B.C. to add this stipulation to mask policies.

According to signage posted in at least two warehouse locations – in Coquitlam and in Delta – the new policy will take effect on Nov. 16, and follows similar rules implemented in locations across the border last week.

Starting Nov. 16, face masks will be mandatory for those who can wear them, with the exemption of children under the age of two. Prior to this announcement, masks were recommended but not required in Costco stores.

“If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco,” CEO Craig Jelinek said in a statement on Nov. 10.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

There are a number of reasons a person may not be able to wear a non-medical face covering or mask, including those with disabilities. This includes those who are deaf or hard of hearing, those who are blind or who have low vision, and those who need respiratory apparatus to help them breath.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman who can’t wear a mask feels unfairly judged

In B.C., masks are not mandatory under provincial health guidelines but are encouraged when indoors as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, recommends close-fitting non-medical masks but currently has not issued specified recommendations on face shields.

Since May, many large grocery chains and other stores have implemented mandatory non-medical mask rules for shoppers.

Most people who cannot wear a mask have received doctors’ notes to indicate their exemption, which they can show if questioned.

Earlier this month, the BC Human Rights Commissioner released guidelines on how employers, landlords and service providers should follow human rights codes when creating mask policies.

“Following public health guidance, including wearing a mask in many circumstances, is an important way to protect the most marginalized and medically vulnerable people among us,” Commissioner Kasari Govender said.

“But when we require people to wear masks, it’s important to ensure that those who cannot wear them do not face automatic negative consequences like losing their job or being denied key services.”

Disability Alliance BC board chair, Pam Horton, told Black Press Media that face shields are not always a remedy for those who cannot wear non-medical masks.

Horton, who uses a power wheelchair, said that while she can use a non-medical mask for short periods of time she cannot put the mask on without help from a caregiver or friend. A face shield would pose similar issues.

For those who use a sip and puff wheelchair, which operates with the use of a straw or tube, non-medical masks are not an option.

“Just as each person’s disability is unique to them, mask usage is unique to each person,” Horton said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores
Next story
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Just Posted

Teresa Troock (right) presents an oversized cheque for $1,000 to the Earle Fraser, chair of the Legion Poppy Fund. (Photo: Submitted)
Teresa Troock donates $1,000 to Legion’s poppy fund

Oversized cheque for oversized donation

Some of the drugs police seized. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey Mounties seize cash, drugs and SUV in Whalley

Police say they seized a ‘significant’ amount of drugs after a traffic stop and foot chase

Surrey RCMP blocked off an area around 192nd Street and 68th Avenue to investigate a pedestrian/vehicle collision Nov. 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Pedestrian struck Remembrance Day afternoon in Clayton

The person injured after being struck near the Surrey/Langley boundary

Sources’ annual gala – which went virtual this year – has raised more than $215,000. (Contributed photo)
Sources Gala goes virtual – and raises more than $215,000

Proceeds from event support Sources’ Comfort and Care During COVID-19 response fund

Jason Traa, 40, is wanted by White Rock RCMP in connection with a break-and-enter in May 2020. (White Rock RCMP photo)
White Rock RCMP seeking 40-year-old in connection with break-and-enter

Jason Hubertus Traa, 40, also wanted in Surrey, Burnaby and Vancouver

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Accused wanted to die to be together with her daughter, witness testifies at Langley murder trial

A friend of KerryAnn Lewis said similar things on multiple occasions

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

sdf
Six thoroughbred horses seized from Mission property in BC SPCA animal-cruelty investigation

Horses suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues, hoof injuries

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year

Bureau pushing for teen toys, but says all support is welcome

Langley RCMP are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from a 7-Eleven and then returned them for cash. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Suspected Lower Mainland school thief uses parent teacher night as cover

Langley RCMP are also looking for leads in two other cases

Photos taken by staff at Langley Seniors Village show admirers of handmade cards created by R.E. Mountain Secondary students and other volunteers for local seniors who are isolated due to pandemic restrictions. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Kids send handmade cards to Lower Mainland care home

R.E. Mountain students, among other volunteers, join Handmade Cards Project

Most Read