COVID-19 concerns prompt venue change for South Surrey business event

March 10 event was set to be held at Starline Windows in Campbell Heights

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is to be the guest speaker at South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce’ Campbell Heights Business Growth and Opportunities event. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the venue will be changed for the Tuesday morning event. (File photo)

Concerns around COVID-19 have prompted a venue change by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce for its Campbell Heights Business Growth and Opportunities event.

The March 10 presentation was set to be held at Starline Windows – a Business of the Year Award winner at the chamber’s 21st Annual Business Excellence Awards – and feature Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, however, a message advising of a change was emailed Monday to those who signed up.

“Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, there will be a venue change,” the email states. “We are in the process of finalizing the details and will send another email before end of day today.”

Fraser Health officials confirmed Sunday that the virus has been connected to the Sullivan Heights Secondary community.

READ MORE: Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case connected to Surrey high school

According to an invite to the March 10 chamber event, McCallum was to speak about “the future and potential of the Campbell Heights area.” Following that, a bus tour was to take attendees around the area and nearby border crossing for a behind-the-scenes look at some local businesses.

Monday’s email indicates McCallum will still be speaking, and the event “will still prove to be an informative and valuable session.”

There is no indication of any change to the bus tour.

CoronavirusSurrey