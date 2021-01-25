COVID-19 cluster leads to closure at Chilliwack Christian school

Cascade Christian School makes decision to close after seven people test positive for COVID-19

Cascade Christian School in Chilliwack will be closed until Feb. 5, 2021 due to a cluster of cases in the school. The school made the decision to close “out of an abundance of caution,” says Fraser Health. (Cascade Christian School image)

Seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 have led to a closure at Cascade Christian School in Chilliwack.

Fraser Health confirmed that the independent school is experiencing what they categorize as a cluster.

According to their website, a cluster is considered “two or more individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period. The cases may be linked to school-based transmission.”

The exposure dates at Cascade were: Jan. 14, 15, 18 and 19.

The closure of the school will run until Feb. 5, and that was the decision of the school “out of an abundance of caution.” says Fraser Health. They say they are working closely with the school to contact trace and communicate with the school community.

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

They are also reminding everyone in the Fraser Health region that it is “critically important” to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

There are currently seven active exposure notices at Chilliwack public schools, and one at Squiala elementary school, which is independent.

READ MORE: Nine active COVID exposure notices at Chilliwack schools

@CHWKcommunity

jpeters@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

chilliwackCoronavirus