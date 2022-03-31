COVID-19 cases in Delta dipped slightly last week

City had 14 cases the week of March 20 to 26, four fewer than the week before

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 20 to 26, 2022. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

There was a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delta last week.

The latest weekly map released by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area (LHA) of residence shows Delta had 14 cases the week of March 20 to 26, four fewer than the week before.

Cases in the city hit an all-time high of 769 the week ending Jan. 1 as the Omicron variant surged across the region.

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region continued to fall last week — 286, down from 350. Case totals hit an all-time high of 11,314 the week ending Jan. 1, more than double the 5,285 cases identified the week ending Dec. 25.

Ten of the region’s 13 LHAs saw modest decreases from the previous week, with the biggest drops in Surrey (79, down 25), Tri-Cities (33, down 16) and Abbotsford (27, down 10).

Three LHAs saw their case totals rise slightly: Chilliwack (30, up 7), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (21, up 4) and Mission (20, up two).

Data shared on the BC CDC’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard shows Delta had an overall daily average of one new cases per 100,000 people for the week ending March 28 — down from two the week ending March 21 — representing 22 cases.

Broken down by community health service area (CHSA), that’s a rate of one cases per 100,000 people in North Delta (down from two the week ending March 21 , representing three cases), two in Ladner (down from three the week ending March 21 , representing four cases) and two in Tsawwassen (unchanged from the week ending March 21 , representing four cases). The CHSA of Tsawwassen is comprised of both the Delta community and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

The positivity rate in Delta based on public tests performed the week of March 28 was 14 per cent, down from 20 the week before. Broken down by CHSA, rates were four per cent in North Delta (down from eight the week before), 11 per cent in Ladner (down from 17) and nine per cent in Tsawwassen (up from eight).

The dashboard also shows breakdowns of vaccine coverage across the CHSAs by age (5+, 5-11, 12-17, 18+, 18-49, 50+ and 70+) and by whether people have received one, two or three doses.

As of March 28 , 95 per cent of people five and older had received at least their first does of vaccine, unchanged from the week before, while 91 per cent of residents had received their second dose, unchanged from the week before. Fifty-seven per cent of residents five and over had received their third dose of vaccine, up one per cent from the week before.

Broken down by CHSA, that’s 95 per cent first dose coverage in North Delta (up one per cent), 96 per cent in Ladner (unchanged), and 94 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged). In terms of second dose rates, that’s 91 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 93 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 91 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged). Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

First dose rates were slightly higher when limited to adults 18 and over: 97 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged from the week before), 98 for North Delta (up one per cent), 97 for Ladner (unchanged) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 96 for North Delta (unchanged), 96 for Ladner (unchanged) and 94 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Sixty-three per cent of Deltans 18 and over had received a third dose of vaccine, unchanged from the week before. Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

For kids aged 12-17, first dose rates as of March 28 were 97 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 97 for North Delta (unchanged), 100 for Ladner (unchanged) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 94 for North Delta (unchanged), 99 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 93 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Thirty-nine per cent of Deltans 12-17 years old had received a third dose of vaccine, up one per cent. Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

The dashboard also shows first dose coverage among kids ages 5-11. Delta as a whole stood at 65 per cent (up one per cent), North Delta at 60 (up one per cent), Ladner at 72 (unchanged) and Tsawwassen at 71 (unchanged). Forty-three per cent of kids ages 5-11 had received a second dose of vaccine, up three per cent. Second dose rates by CHSA were not available.

First dose rates for those 18-49 and those 50 and over were nearly the same and in line with other age categories.

For adults 50 and over, first dose coverage in Delta was 96 per cent (unchanged from the week before). Broken down by CHSA, rates were 95 for North Delta (unchanged), 96 for Ladner (unchanged) and 96 for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

Second dose rates were 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (up one per cent), 94 for North Delta (unchanged), 95 for Ladner (unchanged) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

Seventy-seven per cent of those 50 and over had received a third dose of vaccine, unchanged from the week before. Broken down by CHSA, that’s 73 per cent in North Delta (up one per cent), 81 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 81 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged).

For those aged 18-49, first dose coverage was 98 per cent for Delta overall (unchanged), 99 for North Delta (unchanged), 99 for Ladner (unchanged) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were lower — 96 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 97 for North Delta (unchanged), 97 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 93 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Forty-eight per cent of adults 18-49 had received a third dose of vaccine, up one per cent from the week before. Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

The dashboard also includes third dose coverage for those 70 and over, and the overall rate for Delta the week of March 28 was 84 per cent, unchanged from the week before. Broken down by CHSA, that’s 80 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 87 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 88 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged).

Burnaby led other Fraser Health LHAs when it comes to first dose vaccine coverage for residents aged five and over with a rate of 96 per cent, unchanged from the week before. The next highest was Delta with 95 per cent (unchanged), followed by New Westminster and Surrey with 94 per cent (unchanged), Tri-Cities with 92 per cent (unchanged) and South Surrey/White Rock with 91 per cent (up one per cent).

When it came to second dose rates, Burnaby led the way with 92 per cent (unchanged), followed by New West with 92 per cent (up one per cent), Delta with 91 per cent (unchanged), Surrey with 90 per cent (up one per cent), Tri-Cities with 89 per cent (unchanged) and South Surrey/White Rock with 88 per cent (up one per cent).

In terms of third dose rates, New Westminster led the way with 60 per cent (up one per cent), followed by Burnaby and South Surrey/White Rock with 58 per cent (up one per cent for Burnaby, unchanged for SS/WR), Delta and Tri-Cities with 56 per cent (both up one per cent), and Surrey with 46 per cent (up one per cent).

There are currently no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facility, or at any Delta elementary or secondary schools.

On March 2, the BC CDC posted an updated map showing total cumulative cases by local health area from January, 2020 through to the end of February, 2022. The map shows there were a total of 8,674 COVID-19 cases in Delta through to Feb. 28, meaning there were 402 new cases last month, compared to 1,335 in January, 1,297 in December, 81 in November, 210 in October, 193 in September, 223 in August, 26 in July, 92 in June, 488 in May, 990 in April and 614 in March.

The map also shows there were 1,550 new cases in Surrey in February, compared to 8,089 in January, 4,027 in December, 776 in November, 1,462 in October, 1,357 in September, 980 in August, 189 in July, 529 in June, 4,012 in May, 7,043 in April and 4,406 in March.

For the Fraser Health region as a whole, there were 5,539 new cases of COVID-19 in February, compared to 23,899 in January, 17,579 in December, 4,263 in November, 7,478 in October, 6,792 in September, 4,478 in August, 771 in July, 1,636 in June, 8,913 in May, 17,086 in April and 10,554 in March.

Vancouver Coastal Health, meanwhile, had 2,895 new cases in February, compared to 12,115 in January, 10,562 in December, 1,501 in November, 1,977 in October, 2,696 in September, 2,787 in August, 424 in July, compared to 563 in June, 2,833 in May, 7,497 in April and 5,726 in March.

