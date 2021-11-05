Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

COVID-19 cases declining across Canada, but not as quickly as before

Tam: ‘Now is not the time to let our guard down; we could still be in for a challenging winter’

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country is bending the curve on the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but progress has recently slowed and Canada could still see some “bumps” over the next few months.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down. We could still be in for a challenging winter,” chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing Friday.

Tam welcomed the high level of vaccine coverage across Canada, and said some regions are seeing very low COVID-19 activity.

But she warned regional differences in vaccine coverage could still create surges in months to come, even if the upswings could be less dramatic and wide-spread.

Tam said the virus has proven time and again that it is adaptable, and Canada must remain vigilant against new variants.

For the first time, reported cases nationally are now most commonly children under the age of 12 who do not qualify to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, Tam said outbreaks in school and daycares have been smaller this wave, suggesting they are being closely monitored.

Less than one per cent of children who have been infected by COVID-19 have developed serious illness, Tam said.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta judge convicts man of assault for coughing on server in Calgary bar

RELATED: B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

Coronavirus

Previous story
White Rock Pride Society to honour LGBTQ+ vets on Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Mitchel Claypool (kneeling on right) is seen with his squad in Afghanistan in 2007. (Photo submitted: Mitchel Claypool)
Cloverdale veteran recalls his time in Afghanistan

Cloverdale’s Cynthia de Pando has been nominated for three SOVAS Awards. (Photo submitted: Cynthia de Pando)
Cloverdale woman up for several voice arts awards

Surrey released conceptual renderings of a railway overpass in Crescent Beach. (City of Surrey rendering)
Surrey releases concept drawings for Crescent Beach overpass

A rainbow ribbon attached to a wreath at the White Rock Cenotaph last year. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Pride Society to honour LGBTQ+ vets on Remembrance Day