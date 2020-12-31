COVID-19 cases at White Rock’s Evergreen Baptist Care Society increase to 21

Three people tested positive for the disease on Dec. 23

The number of cases of COVID-19 at a Evergreen Baptist Care Society facility in White Rock has increased since Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the housing complex last week.

Two residents and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility, located at 1550 Oxford St., on Dec. 23.

As of Dec. 30, the total number of cases at the facility had increased to 21, involving 10 residents and 11 staff members.

Fraser Health confirmed the new cases after Peace Arch News learned of the increase from a news tip.

The residential complex is a long-term care facility owned and operated by Baptist Housing. According to the company’s website, most of its 443 units are subsidized by Fraser Health and BC Housing.

On Dec. 23, Fraser Health reported that it sent a rapid response team to the site and sick members of staff and residents were in self-isolation.

Fraser Health said it has additional presence at the site to carry out any further action required, including dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Rapid-response teams include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.

On Dec. 23, Fraser Health said additional measures implemented at the facility include:

· Staffing levels will be supported to maintain resident care;

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility;

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted;

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified;

· Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

