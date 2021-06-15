COVID-19 cases at Surrey school district drop ‘dramatically’

There were 19 notifications sent out in the first 9 days of June, compared to in all of 245 in May

A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

In the first nine days of June, the Surrey school district sent out 19 COVID-19 exposure notifications.

That’s a “steady decrease,” according to the district, which sent out 245 in all of May and 375 at its peak in April.

It notes the number of self-monitoring notices dropped to 39 in the first nine days of June from 421 in May and 697 in April. Class isolation letters also dropped to two in the first nine days of June from 37 in May and 67 in April.

The district says cases have “decreased dramatically” over the last month thanks to high staff and community vaccination uptake.

The BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of vaccination rates up to June 10 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (72 per cent), Whalley (76 per cent), Guildford (75 per cent), West Newton (78 per cent), East Newton (78 per cent), Fleetwood (80 per cent), Cloverdale (79 per cent), Panorama (81 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to June 10 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (70 per cent), Whalley (74 per cent), Guildford (73 per cent), West Newton (75 per cent), East Newton (76 per cent), Fleetwood (78 per cent), Cloverdale (77 per cent), Panorama (79 per cent) and South Surrey (78 per cent).

The district adds more than 90 per cent of staff received their first dose, with second doses being administered now.



