COVID-19 cases among staff drop 60% after vaccinations: Surrey school district

The Surrey school district says COVID-positive staff cases dropped 60 per cent over the course of a month.

According to the district, cases dropped after more than 90 per cent of school-based staff in Surrey and White Rock were given their first dose.

“This significant drop in positive tests among staff members really underscores the effectiveness of the vaccine and the commitment of our staff and families in following our health and safety protocols,” said Surrey Board of Education Chair Laurie Larsen. “A big thanks to our school communities and Fraser Health for their continued partnership and in making the vaccine available to our staff.”

School-based staff in the district were first eligible to be vaccinated March 24, giving Surrey teachers and staff priority due to the disproportionate number of cases in the region.

The district coordinated vaccines based on high-transmission neighbourhoods, starting with City Centre and Panorama-Sullivan, and later expanding to Newton-Fleetwood, Guildford, Cloverdale/Clayton and South Surrey/White Rock.

Ritinder Matthew, Surrey school district spokesperson, previously told the Now-Leader that between the Surrey school district and independent schools, 10,919 staff had been vaccinated by end of day April 4. The “vast majority” of those were Surrey school district staff.

She added there is “still a few additional staff” that need to be vaccinated, but the “numbers are really small.”

Matthew noted “a lot of people wanted to get immunized,” adding that staff were very excited and thankful to be included.



