A staff member at North Fraser Pretrial Centre has tested positive for COVID-19. (dgbk.com photo)

COVID-19 case confirmed at North Fraser Pretrial Centre

Fraser Health says staff member at Port Coquitlam facility has tested positive

A staff member at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release issued Thursday (April 16) evening by Fraser Health, the health authority is “actively following up with any individuals who had contact with a staff member who works at North Fraser Pretrial Centre who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

They are working with BC Corrections and the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify those individuals, and will contact them directly to determine if they are symptomatic and that appropriate self-isolation measures are being taken, the release adds.

The pretrial centre is located at 1451 Kingsway Ave.

“Fraser Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Martin Lavoie is confident that the risk of exposure to the general public is low,” the release states.

“At this time, there are no other confirmed cases among staff or individuals in custody at the centre.”

Further east, officials are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution’s Medium Security Unit. At least 54 inmates there have tested positive for the disease, according to the Correctional Service of Canada, one of whom has died from apparent complications of the disease.

READ MORE: Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

