COVID-19: Cancelled, postponed Surrey events due to coronavirus outbreak

World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

As the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, the Surrey Board of Trade has announced it is cancelling or postponing the remainder of its March events.

In a tweet Wednesday morning (March 11), SBOT said it has made “the very difficult decision” to postpone or cancel all March events.

That includes Thursday’s sold-out Surrey Women in Business Award, which was to feature Erin Brockovich.

The board of trade says it will let guests know when the events are rescheduled.

“The Surrey Board of Trade will monitor the situation closely and assess next steps as it relates to April and May events and meetings,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

As of Tuesday afternoon, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry confirmed seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Five of those are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two in the Fraser Health region.

That brings B.C. to a total of 39 confirmed cases.

Surrey school closes for the day due to possible positive COVID-19 test
Stay fit, not sick: Experts encourages gym-goers to flex their cleanliness

