COVID-19: Cancelled, postponed Surrey events due to coronavirus outbreak

As the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, the Surrey Board of Trade has announced it is cancelling or postponing the remainder of its March events.

In a tweet Wednesday morning (March 11), SBOT said it has made “the very difficult decision” to postpone or cancel all March events.

That includes Thursday’s sold-out Surrey Women in Business Award, which was to feature Erin Brockovich.

The board of trade says it will let guests know when the events are rescheduled.

“The Surrey Board of Trade will monitor the situation closely and assess next steps as it relates to April and May events and meetings,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade.

The Surrey Board of Trade has made the very difficult decision to postpone or cancel all March events. This includes the Surrey Women in Business Awards, scheduled to take place tomorrow. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. — SurreyBoardofTrade (@SBofT) March 11, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry confirmed seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Five of those are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two in the Fraser Health region.

That brings B.C. to a total of 39 confirmed cases.

