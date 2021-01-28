Investigators at the scene where Paul Prestbakmo was stabbed to death in South Surrey, on Aug. 16, 2019. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

Investigators at the scene where Paul Prestbakmo was stabbed to death in South Surrey, on Aug. 16, 2019. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

Court views CCTV footage from morning of 2019 South Surrey murder

Trial of teens charged with killing Paul Prestbakmo to continue Feb. 1

CCTV footage captured in the final hours and minutes of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo’s life show the movements of four individuals, and include what appears to be an altercation between three of them.

READ MORE: Trial underway in 2019 murder of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo

In Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday (Jan. 27), multiple clips shared show two individuals – one dressed in dark clothing and another in dark pants and a lighter-coloured top – walking in the 1700-block of 152 Street, through the underground parking lot at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and in the commercial parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street on the morning of Aug. 16, 2019.

The images aren’t crisp, however, two series in particular evoked emotion from family members who were watching them from the courtroom gallery.

Captured in the commercial parking lot just before 3:30 a.m., one shows Prestbakmo passing by an ATM lobby that’s located in the lot’s northeast corner. A dark-clothed individual appears to follow him, followed by a second individual approximately 15 seconds later.

Another clip, captured around the same time by a northwest-facing security camera mounted inside the McDonald’s restaurant, shows a flurry of movement between what appears to be the same three individuals.

Const. Travis Anderson compiled a timeline of maps, video stills and video clips from the time frame in question, explaining to the court that he added circles of red to the stills to help draw the court’s attention to areas of interest in the clips. On the maps, he noted directions of travel, camera locations and other specifics deemed relevant to the investigation.

Referencing one still and a map related to the above-noted activity captured by the McDonald’s and ATM-lobby cameras, the former White Rock RCMP officer noted movements seen in the clip were “so close together” that it would be difficult to differentiate them on a map.

The footage was shared as part of the case against the two youth who are charged with second-degree murder in connection with Prestbakmo’s death, and with aggravated assault in connection with an attack in the hours prior on a White Rock senior.

READ MORE: Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

Prestbakmo was found with fatal stab wounds just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2019, in the commercial parking lot where the footage was captured.

The senior White Rock victim was left with “extensive injuries.”

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP seeking information about Aug. 16 assault

A police news release issued at the time in an effort to learn more about the attack on the senior noted that surveillance video showed that a man in his 60s left his residence around 2:30 that morning, wearing a distinctive yellow-and-black jacket and a camouflage ball cap, and that he was next seen in the 1600-block of 152 Street shortly before 3 a.m. CCTV footage at his residence showed the man returning home at approximately 4:30 a.m., without his cap and with noticeable injuries.

The footage was also part of what was played in court Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the court heard that Prestbakmo was stabbed 42 times, and that his DNA was found on shoes, a jacket and a curved knife that were seized during the police investigation.

The trial began Jan. 11. A ban prevents publication of the accused’s identities.

The proceedings are scheduled to resume Monday (Feb. 1).


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtHomicideRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings
Next story
Man facing charges after ‘reprehensible’ attack on SkyTrain custodian: transit police

Just Posted

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

The band Mediaslaves features, from left to right, Johnny Papan (vocals/guitar), Sean Tanner (bass) and Jono Delivuk (drums).
Itching to play live, Surrey’s Mediaslaves band amplifies new songs/videos in other ways

Punk trio’s new ‘Fear and Loathing in Outer Space’ video released, along with four-song EP

David Harris donated $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation on behalf of Delta’s Harris and Burr families to fund critical equipment needs at Delta Hospital. (Submitted photo)
Long-time Ladner families fund critical equipment at Delta Hospital

Harris and Burr families donate $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation

Surrey crime scene. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mounties say crime dropped by 14 per cent in 2020

Corporal Joanie Sidhu noted violent crime decreased by 19 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, and for the year overall

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning in effect for B.C.’s South Coast mountains this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalance Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

Most Read