Samuel and Madelaine Emerson. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Court date for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault pushed back for fourth time

The Emerson’s lawyers asked for an additional three weeks to review the case

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson’s plea date has been postponed for the fourth time.

While Crown counsel stated the couple is prepared to be arraigned, defence counsel asked for an additional three weeks to review the case.

The plea date was first pushed back to allow Samuel Emerson to retain new counsel, and then an additional two times to give his lawyer more time to review the case. The Emersons’ new court date is Feb. 22.

Samuel Emerson, 34, was formerly a pastor of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church. In early October, Surrey RCMP announced that he had been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

Madelaine Emerson, 37, was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The alleged assaults happened between 2015 and 2017. Surrey RCMP received several allegations of sexual assault against Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine on May 17, 2017, and the South Surrey couple – who have five children – were arrested the next day.

RELATED: Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale pastor responds to charges of sexual assault against son


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Just Posted

Crash at 104 Ave and 154 Street in Surrey

Fire crews are on the scene and there’s no word on injuries

Suspect who allegedly bear-maced RCMP officer arrested in Cloverdale residence

Search warrant carried out with help of armoured personnel carrier in Cloverdale on Jan. 26

White Rock cannabis dispensaries prohibited – for now

Further review of issue promised by city at public hearing

Court date for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault pushed back for fourth time

The Emerson’s lawyers asked for an additional three weeks to review the case

Electoral coalition wants say in White Rock’s next leaders

‘Frustrated’ residents cite lack of transparency, information in council chambers

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

B.C. killer whales need emergency protection, according to conservation groups

Food availability, excess noise and habitat loss are major threats to southern resident orcas

Most Read