Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting will make a first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on 69 charges related to immigration fraud.

The accused are Rupinder Singh Batth (54 counts) and Navdeep Kaur Batth (15 counts). Both are 51 years old. Charges include misrepresenting facts that can induce an error, counselling or attempting to counsel misrepresentation and communicating false information concerning someone’s immigration.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2014 and November 18.

The Canada Border Services Agency raided the Can-Asia office, which is now occupied by a different company, at Surrey’s Payal Business Centre in 2017.

The Now-Leader tried the company’s phone number on Wednesday and got a “voice-mail service has not been initialized” message. Shortly after, a former employee who identified herself as Ritu Anand told the Now-Leader she used to work there “when the company was open” but it doesn’t operate there any more.

“They’ve closed their business since last year,” she said. “This is just a number to let the clients know that the office is closed.”

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to comment,” she said in reference to the case before the court.

A CBC investigation revealed this week that a recently unsealed 110-page Information to Obtain document, filed by a CBSA officer, “describes in stunning detail” an alleged immigration fraud network implicating other consultants, 144 foreign nationals and 29 businesses – none of which claims have been proven in court.

The document, CBC reported, alleges fraud related to “different schemes to help foreign nationals obtain temporary work permits and permanent residency, as well as getting employers to ‘pad’ applications to hire temporary foreign workers.”

Louis-Carl Brissette, a spokesman with CBSA in Ottawa, said when contacted by the Now-Leader on Wednesday that the agency “does not have much information right now to disclose but we are working on something.”

According to a 2011 report in the Asian Pacific Post, Rupinder Singh Batth moved to Canada in 1991 and established Can-Asia Immigration Consultancy Services Inc. in 1997.



