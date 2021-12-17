Outside council chambers inside Surrey’s city hall. (File photo)

Outside council chambers inside Surrey’s city hall. (File photo)

City council

Councillor slams Surrey’s ‘last-minute’ budget consultation

City of Surrey expected to release 2022-26 financial plan Friday

Coun. Linda Annis is slamming the City of Surrey’s “last-minute” budget consultation ahead of its holiday break.

The City of Surrey is expected to release its Five-Year (2022-2026) Financial Plan Friday (Dec. 17) ahead of a public meeting on Wednesday (Dec. 22) at 11 a.m.

According to a release from the city, “council has provided direction to staff to have the Five Year Financial Plan (2022-2026) finalized before the holiday break. It also requires Council to undertake a process of public consultation regarding the Five-Year Financial Plan before it is adopted.”

In a release from Annis sent Friday, she said holding a final council vote on Christmas Eve is “positively Grinch-like.”

She added that after being “weeks late in getting the 2022 budget together,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is “railroading it through a handful of public consultation days as people are getting ready for the holidays, with a council vote planned for Christmas Eve.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the city to confirm the Dec. 24 meeting.

Surrey’s budget is “complex and over $1.2 billion annually,” noted Annis.

“Public advertising to let people in Surrey know what’s going on or how to participate has been largely limited to social media. It’s an absolute sham.

The finance committee meeting will be livestreamed at surrey.ca.

The city’s release notes members of the public will be given an opportunity to provide comments to the finance committee following the staff presentation.

Written comments can also be submitted three ways: through the regular council public hearing submission form, by email to clerks@surrey.ca or by fax to 604-501-7578.

The deadline to submit written comments is 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

budgetCity of Surrey

Previous story
Military mission winds up as B.C. flood recovery effort continues
Next story
No ‘Winter Ice Palace’ skates in Surrey again this year, due to ‘staff capacity challenges’

Just Posted

Sachin Latti hands Legion representatives a cheque for $20,900 in Cloverdale Dec. 16. (Photo submitted: Bryan Lutz, Royal Canadian Legion)
Canada Border Services Agency officer raises more than $20K for B.C. Legion

Skaters at a past Winter Ice Palace event at Cloverdale Arena. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
No ‘Winter Ice Palace’ skates in Surrey again this year, due to ‘staff capacity challenges’

Outside council chambers inside Surrey’s city hall. (File photo)
Councillor slams Surrey’s ‘last-minute’ budget consultation

Surrey-raised Jesse Lawson in action with Carleton Ravens during the 50th annual Panda Football Game in 2018. (submitted photo)
Surrey’s Lawson comes ‘home’ to B.C. Lions as one of five o-linemen signed