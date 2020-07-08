Councillor Doug Elford. (File photo: Amy Reid)

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

Surrey Councillor Doug Elford is acting mayor pending Mayor Doug McCallum’s absence due to an unspecified “health concern.”

McCallum issued a statement Tuesday night several hours after the Now-Leader inquired with the city’s communications manager Oliver Lum concerning a report the mayor had suffered a stroke.

“I had a health concern over the weekend that required medical attention,” McCallum’s statement read. “While the issue has been addressed, on the advice of my doctor, I will be taking a few days off to rest and recuperate. I am glad to say that I will be returning to my duties in time for the Regular Council Meeting this Monday. I appreciate the concern and well wishes expressed by all.”

Elford told the Now-Leader on Wednesday that “as far as I know, he’s going to be back up to full speed on Monday, and that’s all I’ve been made aware.

READ ALSO: ‘Health concern’ sidelines Surrey mayor

“From what I understand with the protocol, if the mayor is incapacitated, then the acting mayor takes over all the roles and responsibilities. At this point in time, I have not been called upon to do anything.”

As for the mayor’s “health concern,” as McCallum, described it, Elford said “I am as much in the dark as anybody else. It was as much a surprise to me as anybody else. I have no information.”

Surrey Community Project Manager Amber Stowe noted in an email that the Acting Mayor is responsible for presiding at the council meeting in the mayor’s absence but McCallum “will be back at his Mayoral duties this coming Monday, where he will preside at the next scheduled Council meetings.

Stowe noted that on Nov. 19, 2018, council approved the acting mayor schedule for December 2018 to October 2022. This, she said, was in accordance with Section 130 of the Community Charter and Section 15 of the Council Procedure Bylaw, 2004, No. 15300, which states council “must appoint members of Council to serve on a rotating basis as the member responsible for acting in the place of the Mayor when the Mayor is absent or otherwise unable to act. The Acting Mayor schedule appoints each Council member on a rotating basis for a 2 month period throughout this Council’s term.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces
Next story
Fraser River may surge one more time next week

Just Posted

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

‘That night was so much fun’: Surrey-raised comedian in ‘New Wave of Standup’ series

Comedy clubs are still a no-go for Matty Vu, who grew up in Whalley

Drive Thru Food Truck Festival coming to Cloverdale

Variety of vendors during two-day event

SIMPSON: Before losing your cool, make sure the screw that’s loose isn’t yours

Being quick to blame others can be humbling when the problem really lies with you

OUR VIEW: Put Annis or Hundial on Surrey Police board

By any objective standard, it should be a shortlist of two

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

Fraser River may surge one more time next week

It’s unusual for the Fraser River to peak twice in one season, let alone three times

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

Celebrations are underway to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces

Singh said Trudeau needs to move on specific actions including reviewing the RCMP budget

Second Vancouver strip club hit by possible COVID-19 exposure event

Exposure event happened on July 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

Most Read