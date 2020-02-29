A rendering of a six-storey 63-unit modular apartment building along 104th Avenue in Guildford. It’s one of two locations that residents of Nickerson Place, one of the temporary modular sites, could move to. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Councillor confirms tentative closing date for a Surrey modular location

Locke says arrangement is ‘finalized,’ but adds city will work to make sure there is no housing gap

One of the modular housing locations could be shutting down at the end of August.

Councillor Brenda Locke says the Aug. 31 deadline is “not a definite,” but an arrangement has been “finalized” for Nickerson Place.

She said she’s talked “a lot” with the planning department, to make sure “everybody transfers properly.”

“Our timelines are going to be really squeezed, there’s not doubt about that. Our timelines will be tough.”

Asked what will happen if the Aug. 31 deadline doesn’t work out, Locke said, We’ll work with the landowners to postpone it.”

“I think it will be OK. They will be transferring into proper permanent housing that’s getting built. There’s two projects that council has approved and those should be up by then. If they’re not, we’ll be working with the owners of the property to make sure that there is not a gap.”

So far only Nickerson Place, located at 13550 105th Ave., will be affected by the Aug. 31 timeline.

Locke said the Nancy Gerard Building (10662 King George Blvd.) and the Steve Cobon Building (13455 107A Ave.) don’t have a tentative closing date.

All three locations are operated by Lookout Housing and Health Society.

She said the residents of Nickerson Place could end up going to permanent housing. The permanent housing locations, she said, would be in Guildford, near 147th Street and 104th Avenue, and in North Surrey near King George Boulevard and 132nd Street.

“It’s not like they’ll all go definitely to (the permanent housing), they might start to reassess the people in the other (modular) units… They might shift some of the Nickerson people depending,” Locke said. They were always temporary. That was one of the reasons why it was so important that we really got busy on this and got those other locations chosen.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to Lookout for comment.

READ ALSO: Councillor says Surrey ‘on track’ for getting permanent supportive housing sites, June 8, 2019

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves modular housing projects for homeless after lengthy hearing, July 22, 2019

It was last June that Locke told the Now-Leader that the three modular locations had been given “modest” one-year extensions.

She said it would give the city and BC Housing “that sort of wiggle room” to inform the communities about what was happening.

Then in July, city council approved the Guildford and North Surrey housing projects, following a three-hour public hearing.

The Guildford location would be operated by Lookout as well, which also runs a shelter next door. The North Surrey location would be operated by Fraserside Community Services Society.

For more information on supportive housing in Surrey, visit letstalkhousingbc.ca/surrey.

READ ALSO: Province proposed permanent site for supportive housing project in Surrey, June 5, 2019

READ ALSO: New supportive homes proposed for Surrey, Feb. 25, 2019

