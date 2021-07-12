SkyTrain Surrey, end of the line, for now. (File photo)

Council to vote on $5.3 million contract for early work on Surrey SkyTrain expansion

Surrey city staff recommends B&B contracting be awarded contract to widen Fraser Highway from 96th Avenue to 148th Street

Surrey council will vote Monday night on city staff’s recommendation to award a $5,384,600 contract to B&B Contracting Ltd. to widen Fraser Highway from 96th Avenue to 148th Street in preparation for the construction of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion.

Scott Neuman, Surrey’s general manager of engineering, said the four-lane widening design will establish two lanes of travel “in each direction in one of the most congested corridors in the city and an unfinished central median as early works to allow for the establishment of the future Surrey-Langley Skytrain (“SLS”) guideway installation.”

The work will also include “enhancements” to existing culverts across the highway to improve the passage of fish and wildlife and this work is expected to be finished in August or September to “align with lower traffic volumes and the provincial and federal restrictions for instream works and bird nesting.”

READ ALSO: Trudeau pledges $1.3 billion for SkyTrain to Langley

On Friday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will provide $1.3 billion in funding to build the SkyTrain extension, one day after the Conservative Party issued a press release stating that, if elected into government, the Tories would provide “the federal funding needed” to make sure the extension is completed.


