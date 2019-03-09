RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate after a man was found dead in this Surrey donation bin in 2016, near 150th Street and 104th Avenue. (Now-Leader file photo)

Council to decide on plan for donation bins in Surrey following death in 2018

Currently city doesn’t have bylaw that bans or ‘explicitly regulates’ bins: report

Surrey staff is recommending to council that the city continue its existing approach to handling donations bins, following a man being found dead in a bin in West Vancouver on Dec. 30, 2018.

Currently, according to a corporate report in Monday’s (March 11) agenda, the city doesn’t have a bylaw that either bans or explicitly regulates donation bins. Surrey doesn’t allow donation bins on city property, except for Surrey fire halls.

While staff is recommending council stick with the current approach, there are two alternatives: a total ban of donation bins in Surrey or a city regulation of donation bans (which the report says is not recommended).

The total ban would require the city to introduce a bylaw that prohibits donation bins and allows the staff access onto private property “to remove a bin in the event of non-compliance.”

The second alternative, which would be to regulate the bins, would “require the city to allocate additional resources, at an increased cost, to provide administrative and operational oversight in the management of donation bins.”

According to the report, staff say the bins “do not pose a safety risk to the public if used as intended,” and they don’t require additional oversight from the city.

Shortly after the man’s death, a woman in Toronto also died after getting trapped in a clothing donation bin.

RELATED: Body found in West Vancouver clothing donation bin, Dec. 31, 2018

RELATED: Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin, Jan. 8, 2019

In a similar incident, a man was found dead in a Surrey donation bin in 2016 near Guildford Town Centre in 2016, close to the intersection of 150th Street and 104th Avenue. The property that the bin was located on, according to the report, is city owned and was placed there “without the city’s knowledge.”

Following the recent deaths, a number of municipalities and school districts in the Lower Mainland either banned the bins or considered banning them. At the Jan. 14 council meeting, Surrey council passed a motion to review the safety of the clothing donation bins within the city.

RELATED: Surrey reviewing clothing bin safety in wake of deaths, Jan. 15, 2019

RELATED: Inclusion BC announces plan to pull 146 clothing-donation bins, Jan. 4, 2019

During that time, Surrey Schools spokesperson Doug Strachan said the district removed all 42 clothing bins from school properties “as a result of safety concerns highlighted by the recent death.”

The city’s Bylaw Enforcement, Compliance and Licensing division determined there are 147 donation bins throughout the city, according to the report.

Most of the bins, reads the report, are in private parking lots, Surrey School District sites and various temples and churches. Of the 147 bins, 24 are at fire halls, which are operated by the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

However, the report states that as of late February, 64 of the 147 bins “appear to have been removed by property owners and/or owners of the bins.”

The report also says that the bins are operated by non-profit charity groups, which rely on public donations, have benefits that include charitable donations and the reuse of materials that may have otherwise been discarded.

With files from Amy Reid

READ ALSO: City of Delta shifts stance on ban of clothing donation bins, Feb. 14, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect
Next story
Anti-abortion groups plants 10,000 flags in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 3–9

Cloverdale’s lantern festival clean-up delayed, overdose alert issued and more

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 8 to 10

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Council to decide on plan for donation bins in Surrey following death in 2018

Currently city doesn’t have bylaw that bans or ‘explicitly regulates’ bins: report

Surrey councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

Cloverdale’s Panthers to shoot for provincial title tonight on basketball court close to home

Game time is 8:15 p.m. Saturday for Tweedsmuir/Kelowna final at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: B.C. man builds ‘home on wheels’ to find personal, financial freedom

Andrew Strauss took his tiny mobile home on adventures across Vancouver Island

B.C. woman tired of having to prove she is blind

Georgia Pike is constantly asked for ID when she’s out with her service dog

Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect

Police have released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect in Upper Capilano incident

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. woman lost for three days on trail urges for search and rescue funding

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Update: Surrey man stabbed in Langley parking lot fight

Two groups clashed outside pub, police say

Whooping cough confirmed at Vancouver elementary school

Doctors urging parents to ensure children are vaccinated, and given preventative antibiotics if needed

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Most Read