Council to decide on plan for donation bins in Surrey following death in 2018

Currently city doesn’t have bylaw that bans or ‘explicitly regulates’ bins: report

RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigate after a man was found dead in this Surrey donation bin in 2016, near 150th Street and 104th Avenue. (Now-Leader file photo)

Surrey staff is recommending to council that the city continue its existing approach to handling donations bins, following a man being found dead in a bin in West Vancouver on Dec. 30, 2018.

Currently, according to a corporate report in Monday’s (March 11) agenda, the city doesn’t have a bylaw that either bans or explicitly regulates donation bins. Surrey doesn’t allow donation bins on city property, except for Surrey fire halls.

While staff is recommending council stick with the current approach, there are two alternatives: a total ban of donation bins in Surrey or a city regulation of donation bans (which the report says is not recommended).

The total ban would require the city to introduce a bylaw that prohibits donation bins and allows the staff access onto private property “to remove a bin in the event of non-compliance.”

The second alternative, which would be to regulate the bins, would “require the city to allocate additional resources, at an increased cost, to provide administrative and operational oversight in the management of donation bins.”

According to the report, staff say the bins “do not pose a safety risk to the public if used as intended,” and they don’t require additional oversight from the city.

Shortly after the man’s death, a woman in Toronto also died after getting trapped in a clothing donation bin.

In a similar incident, a man was found dead in a Surrey donation bin in 2016 near Guildford Town Centre in 2016, close to the intersection of 150th Street and 104th Avenue. The property that the bin was located on, according to the report, is city owned and was placed there “without the city’s knowledge.”

Following the recent deaths, a number of municipalities and school districts in the Lower Mainland either banned the bins or considered banning them. At the Jan. 14 council meeting, Surrey council passed a motion to review the safety of the clothing donation bins within the city.

During that time, Surrey Schools spokesperson Doug Strachan said the district removed all 42 clothing bins from school properties “as a result of safety concerns highlighted by the recent death.”

The city’s Bylaw Enforcement, Compliance and Licensing division determined there are 147 donation bins throughout the city, according to the report.

Most of the bins, reads the report, are in private parking lots, Surrey School District sites and various temples and churches. Of the 147 bins, 24 are at fire halls, which are operated by the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

However, the report states that as of late February, 64 of the 147 bins “appear to have been removed by property owners and/or owners of the bins.”

The report also says that the bins are operated by non-profit charity groups, which rely on public donations, have benefits that include charitable donations and the reuse of materials that may have otherwise been discarded.

– With files from Amy Reid

