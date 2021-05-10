Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Council sinks Annis’s call for independent auditor general for Surrey

‘Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall,’ Surrey councillor argued

Surrey First city Councillor Linda Annis says it’s time Surrey joins other major Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver in having an independent auditor general make sure this city’s taxpayers are getting the best bang for their buck.

But council roundly defeated Annis’s motion to this end at Monday’s council meeting, with members making the ironic argument that it would be too expensive a move to approve.

“The cost of this is fairly extraordinary, $1 million to $2 million,” Councillor Brenda Locke said. “So right now, I don’t think it’s necessary. I know we have an independent audit of the city anyway.”

Councillor Laurie Guerra agreed, noting “every single year” Surrey wins awards for achieving a standard of excellence in its finances. “At this point, it would cost way too much money as far as I’m concerned for something that is not a necessity.”

Annis had argued that Surrey taxpayers deserve the “best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall.

“The transparency and independence that comes with an auditor general is important to the future of our growing city,” she argued, noting Surrey has nearly 600,000 residents, its 2021 budget is more than $1.2 billion and it’s financially bigger than most companies in this province.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of SurreyFinancesPolitics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 1 person arrested in Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage
Next story
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Just Posted

Clover Lanes is seen on May 7, a few days after the building was sold and the 72-year-old business was closed for good. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
End of an era: Clover Lanes closes for good

Building had been up for sale for more than a year

Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Council sinks Annis’s call for independent auditor general for Surrey

‘Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall,’ Surrey councillor argued

Car found burned in back alley Sunday near 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
IHIT looking for dash-cam footage of burned Surrey car believed related to YVR shooting

The burned vehicle was found near the 9700-block of Princess Drive

Six-month-old Peanut enjoys a neck-brushing from Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary founder Keryn Denroche. (Tracy Holmes photo)
PHOTOS: $1,000,000 quest underway for South Surrey farm-animal refuge

Served with eviction notice, Kindred Community Farm Sanctuary ramps up search for new home

Surrey Police Service’s crest was unveiled Tuesday. (SPS image)
Surrey Police Service hires new communications manager from Surrey RCMP

Lisa Eason was municipal manager of Surrey RCMP’s communications and media unit for almost eight years

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Nate Thompson (11) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Vancouver Canucks see NHL playoff hopes dashed despite 3-1 win over Winnipeg

Montreal Canadiens earn final North Division post-season spot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Most Read