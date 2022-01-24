Council approves North Delta cannabis dispensary

Inspired Cannabis Co. will open a retail location at Delta Shoppers Mall next door to JYSK

Inspired Cannabis Co.’s Robson Street location, as pictured in a presentation to Delta council during a public hearing on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Council gave final approval to the company’s application to open a dispensary in North Delta at 120 – 8077 Scott Road (Delta Shoppers Mall, next door to JYSK) On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Inspired Cannabis Co. image)

Delta is getting a second cannabis dispensary — and its first in a retail area.

On Monday (Jan. 24), council final reading to Inspired Cannabis Co.’s application for a dispensary in North Delta at 120 – 8077 Scott Road (Delta Shoppers Mall, next door to JYSK). The dispensary will include 156 square metres (1,679 sq. ft.) of retail storefront and 98 square metres (1 ,055 sq. ft.) for office and storage.

There will be no cultivation, processing or manufacturing of cannabis products onsite, and consumption of cannabis at or near a dispensary is prohibited under provincial regulations.

The facility’s operator, Inspired Cannabis Co., is an established non-medical cannabis retail brand with four dispensaries in B.C. (two in Vancouver and one each in Nanaimo and Salmon Arm), two in Saskatchewan and six in Ontario, plus another Vancouver location and three more in Ontario “coming soon.”

According to a staff report to council, Inspired Cannabis is a family-run business founded by two owners who have over 15 years of experience in starting up and operating seven community pharmacies in the Vancouver area.

The dispensary is the second ever approved in the city, and the first approved outside of an industrial area and in one of Delta’s three main communities.

On Nov. 22, 2021, council signed off on a proposed dispensary at 616 Chester Road on Annacis Island, a 0.8 hectare industrial property just off Highway 91. The dispensary will operate in one part of the building, taking up 93 square metres (1,001 sq. ft.) of retail storefront and 245 square metres (2,637 sq. ft.) of warehouse space, as well as 97 square metres (1,044 sq. ft.) of mezzanine office space.

It will be operated by Seed & Stone, a non-medical cannabis retail brand which currently operates one store in Chilliwack, two in Victoria and another yet-to-open location on White Rock’s Marine Drive. A staff report notes the owner, Vickram Sachdeva, has over 20 years of experience in retail, including managing liquor stores and therefore complying with provincial regulations and licence requirements.

North Delta may soon see a second dispensary open on Scott Road as well.

On Monday (Jan. 24), council unanimously gave first and second reading to an application to open a government-owned cannabis dispensary in Scottsdale Centre (7031 Scott Road). The store would be operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which also runs a liquor store in the mall.

Another three cannabis dispensary applications have been received by council for information and are under review by city staff before making their way back for council’s approval.

All three are being pitched for South Delta: one at 5128 Ladner Trunk Road (Ladner Centre Mall) and one at 100 – 1179 56th Street (Bayside Village Mall) — both of which would be operated by Inspired Cannabis — and another at 1274 56th Street (Tsawwassen Shopping Centre) by Queensborough Cannabis Co.

With (at the time) six cannabis dispensary rezoning applications on the books, council in a closed meeting on Sept. 27, 2021 decided that staff should not accept any more such proposals “until further notice.”

In 2018, council approved changes to the city’s zoning bylaw that prohibited cannabis dispensaries in all zones, meaning all applications must come before council for approval on a case-by-case basis.

