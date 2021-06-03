Council approves another highrise for Surrey’s downtown

This one will be 36 storeys and located at 10342 136A St.

Surrey council has approved another tall tower for the city’s downtown.

This Janda Group Holdings Inc. project is a 36-storey mixed-use tower for 10342 136A St.

Council gave it unanimous third-reading approval following a public hearing Monday in which Richard Landale, of Fleetwood, spoke against it.

“This application is the second installment of a nightmare awaiting to be unleashed,” Landale said, as it relates to the “overloaded traffic” along Whalley Boulevard, “currently above 8,200 daily average traffic volumes.”

There are 15 highrise towers in immediate area, he noted. “It’s a disaster area.”

Landale noted 94,000 cubic metres of dirt will have to be excavated to accommodate the project, requiring 5,225 trucks to haul it all away.

“Each truck must travel over 10 kilometres minimum in each direction to load and unload. That’s a minimum of 104,500 kilometres just to remove dirt,” he said. “No Vision Zero emissions here.”

“The school board report is ridiculous,” Landale added. “Out of 332 units only nine children are going to school.”

Deb Jack, president of Surrey Environmental Partners, said it’s “good to see” the developer has nearly doubled the outdoor amenity area and will put “a fair number of trees” there.

Councillor Steven Pettigrew, the lone council member to speak on the project before council voted, said he’s “satisfied with the design and number of trees planted.”

