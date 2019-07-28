MP John Aldag launch his re-election campaign with the opening of a campaign office in Cloverdale. (Special to Black Press Media)

Couch-jumping address starts Langley MP’s campaign launch

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag’s new campaign office was packed for the kickoff party Tuesday

In a room packed with people, MP John Aldag had to jump up on the office couch to be able to address the “energetic crowd” that filled his new campaign office during the official opening last week.

After a 32-year career with Parks Canada, the Langley man sought and won election with the Liberal Party in the federal riding of Cloverdale-Langley City in 2015. Now, he’s seeking re-election, and kicked off that effort in his new 176A Street campaign office in Cloverdale last Tuesday (July 23).

“It has been an immense honour to represent Cloverdale-Langley City these past four years, and I am only able to do so with your support,” said the 56-year-old incumbent who was joined at the kickoff party by Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon and Edmonton Mill Woods MP Amarjeet Sohi.

With the federal election “rapidly approaching,” Aldag said he wanted to share a few highlights of what the Liberals have done for the community and what he hopes and plans to achieve moving forward.

“We have accomplished some amazing things like the lowest unemployment rate since the 1970s, over 1 million jobs have been created, we’ve invested $1.3 billion for transit improvements South of the Fraser, and families in Cloverdale-Langley City receive a total of $7.5 million a month from the federal government through the Canada Child Benefit,” Aldag told the full-house of party supporters.

Sohi followed suit and spoke about some of the Liberal government’s greatest accomplishments during the past four years, claiming lowering taxes for the middle class and creating the Canada Child Benefit.

He pointed to Aldag’s personal accomplishments, crediting the local MP with securing an investment of more than $10 million for local parks, roads, infrastructure, as well as arts and leisure facilities.

“There is still much to do, and I want to continue to work for you,” Aldag said.

Several candidates for other federal parties have also been declared for the Cloverdale-Langley City riding, including Conservative candidate Tamara Jansen of Milner and the Green candidate is Caelum Nutbrown of Murrayville.

RELATED: Jansen hosts religious freedom discussion in Langley

The NDP and People’s Party of Canada have both indicated they will be fielding a candidate in this riding, but have not yet picked their representative.

RELATED: People’s Party sets up shop in Langleys

Direct links to information on the existing candidates for Cloverdale-Langley City.

• Aldag

• Jensen

• Nutbrown

There’s already an all-candidates meeting slated in Langley – but for the Langley-Aldergrove riding.

The Willoughby Residents Association has set their meeting for Oct. 3. Stay tuned for more details.

RELATED: Conservatives prepare to choose new candidate for Langley-Aldergrove

