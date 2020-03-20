This sign is now posted at various Costco locations across B.C. (Facebook photo)

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Shoppers who hoarded items such as toilet paper and paper towels due to the COVID-19 pandemic won’t have any luck returning them to Costco.

The warehouse giant has signs posted at various locations, saying that returns will not be accepted of toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice and Lysol.

Those items have been in short supply in the last few weeks as panicked shoppers have loaded their carts and cleared shelves in fear of being stuck at home and unable to venture out to purchase needed supplies.

This was despite continued assurances from provincial and federal authorities that grocery stores will continue to operate throughout the pandemic and that there will not be a shortage in the supply chain if everyone purchases just what they need.

Most stores have since tried to curb hoarding by setting limits on high-demand items and limiting their hours.

Many stores have also dedicated their first hour of opening to seniors and those with compromised immune systems, as well as limiting the number of shoppers who can be in the store at any one time.

Coronavirus

