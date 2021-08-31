Cost of RCMP in Surrey, White Rock expected to increase

Members sign new contract, giving officers a more than 20 per cent raise

RCMP members across the country recently ratified a collective agreement with the federal government, giving nearly 20,000 officers a raise of more than 20 per cent, including retroactive pay.

Surrey and White Rock taxpayers are expected to pay their cities’ portion of the wage increase. What remains to be received, however, is the bill.

The National Police Federation, which represents RCMP members, and the federal Treasury Board signed the new contract Aug. 6.

In a statement to Peace Arch News Aug. 19, the City of Surrey said it has not received any information from the RCMP, the Government of Canada, or the province on the particular retroactive wage increase provisions.

The city said it also has not been told of any other considerations that will have a direct impact on the city’s current and future year budgets.

The cost of Surrey RCMP, compared to the new Surrey Police Service, has been a subject of debate during the transition process.

National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé told PAN that the cost of RCMP in Surrey is competitive, well-known, and fully documented.

“Which isn’t the case for the (Surrey Police Service), whose budget continues to balloon while leaving taxpayers with uncertainty,” Sauvé said in a statement.

“Our attention now turns to focusing on opportunities to improve equipment and resources for our members.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum did not respond to request for comment made Aug. 17.

White Rock planner Carl Isaak told PAN that the city also does not know to what degree the new contract will impact the 2021 and future years’ budgets.

“The City has set aside funds up to December 31, 2020 for retroactive pay based on estimates provided by the RCMP,” Isaak said in a statement. “(Once) we receive an invoice for retroactive pay, we will know if the amount set aside will equal the invoice.”



