Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Coroner’s inquest into Surrey Pretrial death to begin Nov. 12

John Michael Murphy, 25, died on Aug. 3, 2016 after a fight with his cellmate

A coroner’s inquest into the 2016 death of John Michael Murphy at Surrey Pretrial Services Centre is set to begin on Nov. 12 at Coroners’ Court in Burnaby.

Murphy, 25, died on Aug. 3, 2016, after a fight with his cellmate during which Murphy was held in a chokehold for longer than 10 minutes. John Cole Burt, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and in 2018 was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

READ ALSO: Charge now laid in Surrey jail killing

READ ALSO: Inquest scheduled into inmate’s death at Surrey Pretrial Centre

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m., on the 20th floor of 4720 Kingsway in Metrotower II, with coroner Larry Marzinzik presiding.

After he and a jury hears evidence from witnesses concerning Murphy’s death the jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations toward preventing similar deaths from happening.

Andy Watson, manager of strategic communications for the BC Coroner’s Service, noted that a coroner’s inquest is not designed to assign blame but rather the Coroners Act “permits the chief coroners to hold an inquest if the public has an interest in being informed of the circumstances surrounding a death, or if the death resulted from a dangerous practice or circumstance.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Two bald eagles found shot dead in Alberta
Next story
Don’t go viral: Lower Mainland health officials urge public to get a flu shot

Just Posted

Coroner’s inquest into Surrey Pretrial death to begin Nov. 12

John Michael Murphy, 25, died on Aug. 3, 2016 after a fight with his cellmate

Surrey Eagles game benefits foundation in name of slain hockey coach

Cloverdale Minor Hockey theme night for BCHL team this Sunday, Nov. 10

New-to-Surrey bodybuilder wins big at his first event in Canada

Eight trophies for Harsimran Singh at the Popeye’s Classic in Coquitlam late last month

Height, traffic concerns over pair of proposed highrises in Guildford

City receives 229-signature petition opposed to the plan, which Surrey council has yet to consider

Thousands of eagles return to Fraser Valley

Eagle biologist David Hancock says in the 1960s, he counted only three nesting pairs in the valley

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Police clock ‘N’ driver in BMW going 92 km over limit near Vancouver playground, school

Driver had their car impounded and received a fine

Don’t go viral: Lower Mainland health officials urge public to get a flu shot

Vaccines are free for young kid, the elderly and those in contact with at-risk populations

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Most Read