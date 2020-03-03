Coronavirus causes Surrey Schools to look at international trips on ‘case-by-case basis’

Superintendent says district is ‘carefully considering every trip’

The Surrey school district superintendent says the district is looking at international school trips on a “case-by-case basis” and the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

In a letter to parents on Monday (March 2) , Superintendent Jordan Tinney said the district is aware that there is an updated warning to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, northern Italy and some areas in South Korea, adding that there are some school closures in Japan and restrictions on public gatherings in France.

Tinney added that the district is also “very concerned about the situation just next door in Washington State, where King County has been declared to be in a state of emergency.”

As of Monday, at least six people had died in Washington as a result of COVID-19.

“As you are aware, the COVID-19 outbreak has continued to impact countries around the world with a rising number of confirmed cases,” said Tinney, adding how it could “potentially impact the many families who are looking forward to travelling this spring break.”

“With respect to international field trips, we have received a number of inquiries from parents,” Tinney said. “Please be assured that the safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. There are a number of trips planned across the district and we have been carefully considering every trip on a case-by-case basis.

“We understand the concerns parents have, and we are not only coordinating our messaging with health experts, but we are also in regular communication with other school districts across the province.”

Tinney said the district will “continue to work closely and take direction from our provincial health experts at the Ministry of Health and Fraser Health to ensure the continued safety and well-being of students and staff.”

He said if there are trip cancellation by the district, staff will “work directly with those schools.”

Tinney directed parents to the Government of Canada’s travel health notices, adding that “some situations are changing quickly in some regions.”

As of Tuesday, B.C. had identified nine cases of COVID-19. The latest was a man in his 50s who recently returned from a trip to Iran.

More than 1,000 people have been tested in the province.

