Coquitlam woman, 33, missing for nearly a week

Police are asking the public to help locate the woman

RCMP are asking the public to help locate a Coquitlam woman who has been missing since last week.

Charlene Dawn Sim, 33, is a subject of a warrant under the BC Mental Health Act, after last being seen at her home on May 10, police said in a statement Thursday.

Sim is not believed to be a threat to others, but it is possible she is trying to avoid police.

READ MORE: ‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

She is described as white, 5’6” with a medium build and blue eyes. Police said she has a birthmark on her right calf and a skin rash on her right cheek. She was last seen wearing brown hiking boots, black leggings, a wine-coloured skirt and a white baseball cap.

Sim is also known to wear pink dresses and headscarves.

Anyone who sees Sim or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.


