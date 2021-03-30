Coquitlam shooting sends 1 to hospital; possibly linked to vehicle fire: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a shooting in Coquitlam and a vehicle fire that broke out less than two kilometres away.
At approximately 9:20 p.m. RCMP was called to the 300-block of Decaire Street where a male had been seriously injured by one or more bullets fired. He was taken to hospital.
“The scene is secure and investigators continue to gather evidence to further the investigation,” said Sgt. Paul Vadik with Coquitlam RCMP, who believes the incident poses no threat to the public.
Mounties were called to another crime scene nearby that same night.
First responders were called to the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Croteau Court after reports of a vehicle fire – it was caught on video and posted to Twitter at around 10:30 p.m.
Vadik could not confirm whether the two incidents are linked, but said there is a possibility. The officer said vehicle fires can also be the “result of a catalytic converter theft.”
Witnesses are asked to call police at 604-945-1550 or report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
