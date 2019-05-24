Lights on police car

Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

Investigators with the RCMP criminal crash unit are working to determing the cause of the incident

One person has died and two others were injured in a crash in Coquitlam Thursday night.

The crash, involving a grey SUV and a black Dodge Durang, happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive, RCMP said in a statement.

One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injures.

Criminal crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Police are investigating a collission between a motocycle and transport truck that has left one man in serious condition, and Richmond RCMP are probing a hit-and-run where a pedestrian in his mid-70s was injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years
Next story
Surrey RCMP investigating Whalley crime scene

Just Posted

$76 million pledged for coastal flooding mitigation in South Surrey and Delta

Portion of funding will be used to replace the Nicomekl Sea Dam

Surrey RCMP investigating Whalley crime scene

Police have yet to comment on the incident

Survey finds SkyTrain extension has 85 per cent support in Surrey, Langley

TransLink says there has been record-level response in public engagement about the project

City of White Rock legal fees exceed $44,600 for three OIPC adjudications

Recent FOI shows cost of OIPC inquiries

OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

BREAKING: Court says B.C. can’t restrict oil shipments

A five-judge Appeal Court panel agreed unanimously that B.C.’s proposed legislation was not constitutional

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

Investigators with the RCMP criminal crash unit are working to determing the cause of the incident

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Court to rule on B.C.’s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain

A panel of B.C. Court of Appeal judges has been mulling B.C.’s constitutional reference cas

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

Vancouver man in serious condition after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

The man, 40, remains in hospital after a Thursday collision. Police believe speed was a factor

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Most Read