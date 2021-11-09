Multiple spun-out vehicles have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions from Merritt to Hope. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Coquihalla re-opens after multiple spun out vehicles, jacknifed semis close snowy highway

Coq from Hope to Merritt is closed, major delays expected

Multiple spun-out and jackknifed commercial vehicles outside of Merritt closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions Tuesday night (Nov. 9). The highway has since re-opened.

Drive B.C. reported the major vehicle incident at Snowshoe Hill has closed the highway between exits 183 and 286, one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope.

The cluster of collisions occurred as heavy snow fell across the major highway.

Environment Canada estimates about 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in a snowfall warning issued that evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the bulletin reads.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Winter tires are now mandatory on the Coquihalla.

