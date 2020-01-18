Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

Commuters along the Coquihalla are being asked to use caution, with freezing rain expected through the day.

A strong storm system will first bring five to 10 centimetres of snow to the Fraser Valley, Environment Canada said Saturday morning.

Warm air aloft will then push inland sometime this afternoon bringing freezing rain to portions of the region, as well as along the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Similkameen.

“Timing this transition from snow to freezing rain is always challenging in these situations,” the weather bulletin reads. “There is a chance that this transition could be delayed resulting in higher snowfall amounts.”

READ MORE: Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

In higher elevations along major highways, the icy weather will likely turn to rain in the evening, forecasters expect. However, the freezing rain could persist into Sunday.

The last dose of the recent winter storm will leave roadways and walkways icy and hazardous. The national weather agency has cautioned drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

