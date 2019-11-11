BC Highway Alerts are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector due to freezing rain due to freezing rain and snow expected Monday afternoon and Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)

Coquihalla drivers urged to be careful amid freezing rain alert

Special weather statement in effect for highways between Hope, Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna

Highway alerts have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector due to a potential for freezing rain.

Environment Canada expects freezing rain or hail to pass through the Central Interior Monday afternoon and spread south to include the South Thompson region later in the evening.

Special weather statements are currently in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and from Merritt to Kamloops, as well as the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

The freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to turn into rain Tuesday afternoon, once temperatures rise above zero.

Road conditions can be followed by visiting www.drivebc.ca. Drivers are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada closely.

Environment Canada cautions that weather can change quickly in the mountains and hazardous driving conditions can appear suddenly.

