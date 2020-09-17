Cops find $50K bagged cash in sport car after traffic stop in Surrey

‘Seizures like this help reinforce the importance of continued pro-active traffic enforcement’: RCMP

Bag of money police say they found in a car after a traffic stop on King George Boulevard on Friday, Sept. 11. (submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey gang cops say they seized a “significant” amount of cash and a fancy car in Whalley last Friday (Sept. 11).

At around 6 p.m. that day, Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) members stopped a “suspicious vehicle” in the 10000-block of King George Boulevard.

“Police observed one of the vehicle occupants sitting in the lap of another in the front seat of the two-seat black 2019 Corvette,” Surrey RCMP say in a news release posted to surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca. “The driver was issued a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for having too many passengers.”

Police then located “numerous bundles of bulk cash, estimated to exceed $50,000, and packages of suspected steroids” inside the sports car.

All three individuals, who are known to police, were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime. All three were released at scene and no charges have yet been laid. The vehicle was seized and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

It’s the third time in as many weeks that SGET members have made substantial cash seizures of crime-related property as a result of “vehicle interdiction,” the release says. Previous traffic stops on Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 led police to seize cash in the amount of close to $10,000.

“Seizures like this help reinforce the importance of continued pro-active traffic enforcement,” RCMP Staff Sergeant Ryan Element, acting Proactive Enforcement Officer, said in the news release. “Not only do our officers help promote safe road use through enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Act, but they increase their opportunity to intercept travelling criminals, interrupting criminal activity in Surrey.”

Anyone that has any information about the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



