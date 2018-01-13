Cops arrest man who pepper sprayed them while fleeing

Robert Orr charged with assaulting police officer

Two Abbotsford cops were pepper sprayed by a man they were chasing on foot but they were still able to run him down and arrest him early Thursday morning.

The officers tried to stop 34-year-old Robert Dean Orr from jaywalking in front of their car, police say. When they approached him, he took off running and sprayed the two cops in the face with the capsaicin, according to a police press release.

“Despite the debilitating effects of the pepper spray, the officers apprehended this combative male and transported him to APD cells.”

Police say Orr had two outstanding warrants for breaching a court order. He has a long rap sheet of 50 convictions, including 16 for property offences. He remains in custody and has been charged with another count of breaching a court order and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Police say their two officers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

VIDEO: Police respond to afternoon fire in North Surrey
Trump gets 'excellent health" report from White House doctor

