Copper theft affected refrigeration at the Peninsula Village Safeway last week. (Google Maps screenshot)

Copper thieves cause damage to South Surrey grocery store

Safeway official confirms Peninsula Village store’s refrigeration impacted

A South Surrey grocery store was without refrigeration for a short while last week, after thieves targeted copper piping.

Surrey RCMP Const. Elenore Sturko confirmed Friday that police are investigating a break-in to a business in the area of 24 Avenue and 153 Street, “where it was reported… they were after copper.”

The report came in just before 3 p.m. May 9, Sturko said.

She would not confirm the affected store, citing privacy legislation, however, an area resident contacted Peace Arch News after visiting the Peninsula Village Safeway Thursday morning to find all of the store’s freezers had been “taped off.” Bob Ferguson said he was told the damage was estimated at $100,000.

A Safeway manager confirmed Friday that the store’s refrigeration was down temporarily, but directed further comment to the company’s head office.

“We’re back up and running,” the manager added.

Sobey’s Inc. communications manager Jennifer McCrindle said only that “no one was harmed and the store is open to customers.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience the incident may have caused,” McCrindle said by email.

“Given the case is under investigation, we cannot provide any additional details.”


