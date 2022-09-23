File photo: Tom Zytaruk

Cop watchdog concludes no police wrongdoing in Surrey motorcycle crash

IIO finds police did not cause crash in Cloverdale July 9 that seriously injured two men

A Surrey-based provincial police watchdog has concluded that police did not cause a motorcycle crash in Cloverdale that seriously injured two men.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., in Whalley, said Sept. 22 that its chief civilian director determined, after reviewing evidence that included an independent witness statement, video footage, forensic collision analysis, and police vehicle data that the crash was not caused by anything the police did.

“The attempt to stop was reasonable and appropriate given the information that the riders were intoxicated. Further, the attempt was brief, and the officer did not exceed normal speeds in that area before discontinuing,” the IIO found.

READ ALSO: Major motorcycle crash in Cloverdale under investigation

The IIO investigates all incidents involving police that result in death or serious harm or death. In this case, police had responded to a report on July 9 about three men leaving a Surrey business after drinking alcohol. An officer tried unsuccessfully to stop two motorcycles that were heading north on 188 Street and shortly after both bikes crashed into median near 64 Avenue and 190 Street.

“Police vehicle data confirms that the officer discontinued their attempt shortly before the collision, and both video evidence and an independent witness confirm that the officer was not in close proximity to the motorcycles when the collision occurred,” the IIO reported.


