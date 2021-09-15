Convoy of treats delivered to 17 departments at Chilliwack General Hospital

Grassroots effort was to support health workers in wake of noisy anti-vaccine protests

More than two dozen individuals and businesses donated cash and treats to show support for health-care professionals in 17 departments at Chilliwack General Hospital. (Margaret Reid photo)

A community effort to celebrate and encourage health-care workers brightened up the work day for dozens of Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) employees last Sunday.

It was the second grassroots initiative from the community to show support for local health-care professionals, in the wake of noisy anti-vaccine protests at hospitals including CGH, which damaged workers’ morale.

The local volunteers packed up an assortment of treats and delivered them in a convoy of wagons on Sunday (Sept. 12) to 17 different departments at the hospital, including housekeeping.

“When we reach out in our community to connect, help and heal, we do the same inside ourselves,” said one of the organizers, business owner Amber Price, in a gratitude post on Facebook after they delivered the goodies.

“We are meant to give, otherwise it would not feel so good.”

More than two dozen people and businesses pitched in cash or in-kind donations.

“Whether it was $10 or $100 we worked together to build something extraordinary,” Price said.

Days later the volunteers are still feeling grateful “to everyone who dropped off cards, left positive comments and contributed in thought or action to help these heroes feel appreciated.

“We are grateful for, respect and celebrate our invaluable health-care workers!” Price wrote.

Volunteer Katlyn Carter pulled off a massive shopping spree for goodies with the donated cash, which totalled more than $1,000, and assisted with dropping them off as well. Members of Chilliwack Citizens for Change (CCFC), like Christopher Hunt and Margaret Reid, and other volunteers packed up boxes and bags full of snacks and goodies, and then delivered it all to CGH in a convoy of care.

CCFC has also created a letter-generator for anyone who would like to send a custom message to health-care officials about the need for more support for workers in health-care facilities.

On Labour Day, volunteers with the Chilliwack Kindness Chain Association dropped off hearts and letters to the Chilliwack Health Unit to thank the health-care workers.

Demonstrations outside hospitals in early September prompted Premier John Horgan to issue a statement in support of health-care workers:

“Health-care workers have been true heroes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working long hours in difficult conditions to care for us, our loved ones and to keep our communities safe,” Horgan said.

“While everyone has the right to peaceful protest, the targeting and harassment of health-care workers at health-care facilities today is completely unacceptable.”

