‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Citizen reported it to City of Chilliwack, which confirmed the slough appears reddish pink

The 11-km Camp Slough is on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack.

A section of a waterway in the Fraser Valley has turned a reddish pink.

A resident called the City of Chilliwack this week to report an unknown substance had likely been discharged into the Camp Slough on Fairfield Island.

City staff visited the site and confirmed the water appeared to be “significantly contaminated.”

Reports were subsequently made to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ministry of the Environment.

The low water level this spring may have kept the contamination to that section of the slough, staff said, since it didn’t appear to be spreading too quickly.

