Construction work to begin at Barnston Island Ferry docks

The province announced Wednesday (Dec. 29) that construction is to begin at the Barnston Island Ferry docks in Surrey next month.

The ferry runs across Parsons Channel on the south side of the Fraser River between Barnston Island and Port Kells.

The scheduled work includes replacement of piles, repairs to the substructure and repairs and replacement of other dock components.

The work is to occur during the day and overnight. Construction is expected to begin in January and be complete by the end of February.

In a news release, the province warned that there may be traffic pattern changes at the terminals to accommodate construction. The contractor is scheduling working to minimize the effect on the ferry service, however, there may be minor disruptions during construction.

“Drivers should use caution at the terminals, obey signs and follow directions from ferry crew and traffic control personnel,” the release said.

Updates are to be posted on the DriveBC.ca website.

