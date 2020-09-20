Regent Road Elementary site plan. (Surrey School District image)

Construction underway for new Cloverdale elementary school

The $33 million school is to seat 655 students

The B.C. government announced Sunday that constructed has started on a new school in Cloverdale.

In one of at least 15 news releases issued by the government Sunday, the province said it’s providing an additional $5.8 million to start construction of Regent Road Elementary, while the Surrey School District is providing $1.5 million.

RELATED: Education minister announces new South Surrey elementary school

The $33.3 million project is scheduled to open in September 2020 and is located 18711 74 Ave. The school is to seat 655 students.

“This is an exciting time for students and families in Cloverdale, who now have the certainty they were looking for with construction underway to build the new Regent Road Elementary school,” chairwoman of the Surrey Board of Education Laurie Larsen said in the release. “We appreciate the added investment from the Province to ensure this school can open its doors in September 2022 and provide a modern and optimal learning environment for our students.

