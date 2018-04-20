Construction to close 72 Ave exit on Hwy 91

The ramp from Hwy 91 northbound onto 72 Ave will be closed until Wednesday, April 25

The 72 Ave exit will be closed from Hwy 91 northbound until Wednesday, April 25. (Google maps screenshot)

Plan a different route for your commute next week. The northbound Hwy 91 ramp onto 72 Ave will be closed starting from 9 p.m. Friday (April 20) to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25.

The closure is to allow the construction of a new ramp for the Hwy 91 and 72 Ave interchange project, which is intended to decrease congestion at the last signal intersection for through traffic on Hwy 91.

Traffic will be directed to detour onto the 64 Avenue exit or the Nordel Way exit.



