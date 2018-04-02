A rendering of the Clayton community hub from the adjacent great events lawn. (City of Surrey)

Construction of Clayton community hub to begin in May

$43.5 million facility will include both arts and recreation spaces for the neighbourhood

Clayton’s community hub is getting closer to reality, as the project nears the final stages of the design process.

The community hub, first proposed in 2014, will be a joint facility for arts, recreation and culture on 72 Avenue between 184 and 188 Street. The proposed budget for the project was $41.8 million in early 2017, but has since been increased to $43.5 million.

The 76,000-sq. ft. facility will feature a 13,000-sq. ft. library; arts spaces; indoor basketball, volleyball and badminton courts; a fitness facility with weight rooms and exercise equipment; and outdoor recreation spaces.

Community feedback from a 2016 City of Surrey survey showed that the need for a community hub was strong in Clayton, with nearly half of the respondents saying they would visit the Clayton community hub several times a month.

“Clayton certainly needs recreation facilities, and it’s a rapidly growing community,” Counc. Bruce Hayne said. “I think it will be a wonderful added benefit to that community, and will make it a more livable neighbourhood.”

The site will also feature a sculpture by Studio Morison artists Ivan Morison and Heather Peak.

Site preparation for the $43.5 million facility is already finished and construction is expected to begin in May, with its opening scheduled for the summer of 2020.


An internal rendering of the Clayton community hub. (City of Surrey)

A rendering of the Clayton community hub from 72 Avenue. (City of Surrey)

