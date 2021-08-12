Surrey School District building. (File photo)

Surrey School District building. (File photo)

Construction begins on Surrey, White Rock school additions

The expansions will add eight new classrooms to each school

Construction has started on two school additions in the Surrey school district.

In a release Wednesday (Aug. 11), the Ministry of Education announced the start of the expansion projects at White Rock Elementary and École K.B. Woodward.

At White Rock, the addition includes eight new classrooms for 195 more students. The ministry says that will increase the school’s capacity to 655 students.

The project, which the ministry is investing $7.6 million toward, is expected to be ready for students by September 2022.

The White Rock addition was first announced in June of 2020, along with a new school for the Sunnyside area and an addition at Morgan Elementary.

READ ALSO: Education minister announces new South Surrey elementary school, June 4, 2020

At K.B. Woodward, the ministry is investing $14.1 million to add eight new classrooms and convert two “surplus rooms” into kindergarten classrooms. The project will add 240 new student spaces, increasing the school’s capacity to 730. It’s expected to be completed in January 2023.

READ ALSO: 240-seat addition at Whalley school is ‘welcome news,’ along with seismic upgrades elsewhere, Sept. 1, 2020

The K.B. Woodward addition was announced nearly a year ago, along with seismic upgrades to Prince Charles Elementary and Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

— With files from Tom Zillich


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

ConstructionEducation

Previous story
BC Ferries expects another busy weekend of summer holiday travel
Next story
Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit investigating early-morning explosion at restaurant

Just Posted

Soccer coach Adam Day holds a gold medal in Tokyo after he helped the Canadian women's team win at the Summer Olympic Games last week. Day is a coach with Surrey United and Guildford Athletic Club's technical director. (submitted photo)
Golden moments in Tokyo for soccer coach Adam Day and other Surrey-area staff

The Beauty Shop Dolls sing at Hawthorne Park on Aug. 26, as part of the sold-out Sounds of Summer concert series. (File photo)
Sold-out Sounds of Summer concerts start Thursday in Surrey

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association had its third “Surrey Voices” event at Holland Park on Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021). This week’s featured Japanese art, dancing and music with performances by the classical Japanese dance group Satsuki-kai. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Japanese Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts music, dancing event

Equipment manager Maeve Glass (top right) and head coach Bev Priestman (bottom right) – both Semiahmoo Peninsula residents – won Olympic gold with Canada’s national women’s soccer team in Tokyo last week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld photo)
Being part of Canada’s Olympic-champion soccer team an ‘out-of-body experience’ for longtime staffer