Construction begins on Surrey, White Rock school additions

The expansions will add eight new classrooms to each school

Construction has started on two school additions in the Surrey school district.

In a release Wednesday (Aug. 11), the Ministry of Education announced the start of the expansion projects at White Rock Elementary and École K.B. Woodward.

At White Rock, the addition includes eight new classrooms for 195 more students. The ministry says that will increase the school’s capacity to 655 students.

The project, which the ministry is investing $7.6 million toward, is expected to be ready for students by September 2022.

The White Rock addition was first announced in June of 2020, along with a new school for the Sunnyside area and an addition at Morgan Elementary.

At K.B. Woodward, the ministry is investing $14.1 million to add eight new classrooms and convert two “surplus rooms” into kindergarten classrooms. The project will add 240 new student spaces, increasing the school’s capacity to 730. It’s expected to be completed in January 2023.

The K.B. Woodward addition was announced nearly a year ago, along with seismic upgrades to Prince Charles Elementary and Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

