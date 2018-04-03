UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

CASTLEGAR — The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced that a charge of manslaughter using a firearm has been approved against a member of the West Kootenay Traffic Unit of the RCMP in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey during an attempted traffic stop near Castlegar on Jan. 29, 2015.

Cst. Jason Tait will make his first appearance in Castlegar Provincial Court on April 30, 2018.

The charges came more than three years after the incident and after a lengthy investigation by the Independent Investigation Office.

According to a BCPS press release, the charges were approved following a complete review of the available evidence by senior Crown Counsel. The release also stated that the investigation and charge assessment process were protracted due to the complexities of the evidentiary issues in the case and the requirement for further investigation and analysis.

The incident occurred as Castlegar RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services were acting on a complaint regarding an impaired driver in the Castlegar area.

Police eventually located the alleged impaired driver on the Kinnaird Bridge in south Castlegar. During the traffic stop matters escalated and the RCMP officer fired his service pistol at the suspect.

Edey’s mother Deborah Edey was pleased with the news but thought the charge should have been more severe.

“I am very happy, his kids are very happy,” said Edey. “It could have been a better charge, but I will take that — whatever we can get at this point. It has been a long three years.”

“I am thankful to the Crown and the IIO for the hard work they have put in. Now we just need to make sure the officer now is found guilty in court,” she said.

Edey plans to continue with the civil claim she filed in 2016 against the officer involved.

Edey’s lawyer confirmed the announcement does not interfere with their case going forward.

