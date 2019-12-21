Andrew Scheer, Leader of Conservative Party of Canada, delivers a keynote speech to attendees of the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

The federal Conservative Party says it will postpone a policy convention until November because of the upcoming leadership race.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place mid-April but will be moved back to allow the party to focus on choosing a successor to current leader Andrew Scheer.

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday.

The party hasn’t yet announced when it plans to elect a new leader.

Scheer announced he will step down as leader after facing criticism from within the party over his loss to Justin Trudeau in the 2019 election.

The Conservatives say they’ll have more details about the policy convention later on.

ALSO READ: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Surrey council OKs Indigenous child care centre on city property

Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre to operate O’siem Village out of repurposed fourplex

Former Surrey mayor calls on province to intervene in Surrey policing ‘crisis’

Bob Bose says solicitor general needs to step in ‘before things get even worse’

Two Whalley apartment projects get the green light

The applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently that were designated as single family

Surrey man plans to be his own boss after winning $1M

Vinh Tran matched all 10 numbers for the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49

Electric Vehicle Strategy survey in Surrey to help map B.C.’s zero-emission plan

The survey will remain open until Jan. 3

Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

Maple Ridge family loses home to fire days before Christmas

All occupants sent to hospital with smoke inhalation, injuries

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Most Read