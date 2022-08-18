Conservative Party of B.C. announces byelection candidate

Small-business owner Harman Bhangu is the Conservative Party of British Columbia’s candidate for the Surrey South byelection. Voters go to the polls Sept. 10. (Contributed photo)

A fourth candidate has joined the race for the vacant MLA seat in Surrey South.

On Thursday morning, the Conservative Party of British Columbia announced that Harman Bhangu will run in the byelection, which is set for Sept. 10.

Bhangu joins race that includes previously announced candidates in Elenore Sturko (BC Liberals), Pauline Greaves (BC NDP) and Simran Sarai (Green Party of BC).

“I’m running to be the next MLA for Surrey South because I am tired of the NDP’s harmful policies. I am tired of feeling a sense of anxiety every time I pull up to the pump and being penalized with a carbon tax, and I know I am not alone, “Bhangu said in a news release.

“I am tired of putting my family through a deteriorating healthcare system that works for nobody. Above everything, I am tired of politicians who promise to bring in change but are actually no different from the other guy.”

The Surrey South seat in the provincial government has been vacant since April, when former MLA Stephanie Cadieux resigned her seat to become Canada’s first chief accessibility officer. She was first elected in 2009.

Bhangu is listed as a small-business owner in Thursday’s release.

“I am beyond excited about working with Harman in this election,” said Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin.

“Surrey south has the opportunity to change Provincial politics in this by-election by electing the first Conservative MLA in BC since the 1970s.”



