Conservative Findlay on track to maintain hold of South Surrey-White Rock seat

Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay on the campaign trail in 2021. She appears on track to reclaim the South Surrey-White Rock MP seat. (Contributed photo)

It appears Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay will hold onto her seat as MP for South Surrey-White Rock – barring anything unexpected in the hours and days ahead, that is.

With just over 87 per cent of the riding’s polling stations reporting as of 9:55 p.m. – and a voter turnout of just over 54 per cent – Findlay has a solid lead over her main challenger, Liberal Gordie Hogg, with 20,895 votes – good for 42.9 per cent – to Hogg’s 18,639 (38.1 per cent).

NDP candidate June Liu has a strong hold of third place in the polls, with 7,192 votes, well ahead of fourth-place PPC candidate Gary Jensen (1,981 votes).

The final tallies will change, as counting of mail-in ballots does not begin until tomorrow (Sept. 21).

The victory marks Findlay’s second in the riding. She first took the seat in 2019, defeating Hogg after a two-year term that resulted from a byelection called in 2017 after Dianne Watts stepped down to take a run at the provincial B.C. Liberal leadership.

The area has long been considered a conservative stronghold, with local voters consistently sending conservative politicians – whether running as Progressive Conservative, Reform, Canadian Alliance or Conservative candidates – to Ottawa since the early 1970s. While it has been closely contested between Liberal and Conservative candidates since the 2012 federal election boundaries redistribution, Hogg’s byelection win in 2017 has been the only blip in the Conservatives’ run since 1949.

While Findlay initially felt the decision to call a federal election this year was an opportunistic move by Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, she told Peace Arch News earlier this month that “after a few days of getting upset about it, I decided to embrace it as an opportunity to make a change in Ottawa.”

The Conservatives’ plan for post-pandemic economic recovery includes an emphasis on things like housing affordability by using government resources to increase housing stock, supporting small and independent businesses, and an ambitious employment plan to use wage subsidies to recover one million jobs lost during the pandemic.

Formerly a lawyer in downtown Vancouver with a successful practice focusing on civil litigation, family law, employment law, aboriginal land issues and mediation, Findlay spent most of her growing-up years on Vancouver Island before going to UBC, where she earned her law degree and a bachelor’s degree in history and political science.

She previously served as MP for the Delta-Richmond East riding from 2011-15, during which time she was appointed Minister of National Revenue (2013-15), Associate Minister of National Defence (2013) and Parliamentary Secretary to Justice (2011-13).

During her current time in Parliament, Findlay served as the Shadow Minister for the Environment and Climate Change for the Official Opposition and was recently named the Conservative Party’s representative on CANZUK, a proposed trade alliance between Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. She also serves on the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

A member of the Canadian Bar Association and the BC India Business Network Advisory Board, she is also highly involved in her community, as an active member of Rotary International, (2018-19 Club President), South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce, and the Surrey Board of Trade.

Findlay lives in South Surrey with her husband, Brent Chapman.

