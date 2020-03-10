Conservation officers begin ticketing off-leash dog owners on White Rock’s beach

An unleashed dog runs freely on White Rock’s beach Monday afternoon. B.C. Conservation officers have begun issuing tickets instead of warnings for the infraction. (Aaron Hinks photo)

B.C. Conservation Officer Services has started to dole out tickets to dog owners who aren’t keeping their pet leashed on White Rock’s beach.

Since the beginning of this year, officers have written five tickets and issued seven warnings to people with off-leash dogs on the White Rock foreshore, according to numbers provided by BC Conservation Officer Service.

Prior to 2020, officers only issued warning tickets to the public for off-leash dogs.

White Rock’s foreshore, which falls under provincial jurisdiction, is within the Boundary Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

Last year, the province amended a section in the WMA and installed signs at the beach to let the public know that off-leash dogs are prohibited, but leashed dogs are allowed.

The purpose of a WMA is to manage important habitat for the benefit of regionally or internationally significant fish and wildlife species. According to information provided by the province, the Boundary Bay WMA is a “vital link” in the Pacific Flyway, supporting more than 1.5 million birds from three continents and 20 countries.

Provincial regulations state that dogs in the Boundary Bay WMA must be on a leash no longer than two metres. A violation ticket comes with a $115 fine.

“Water quality in Boundary Bay is a significant issue, particularly to Semiahmoo First Nation. Poor water quality in the bay has caused DFO to close the shellfish harvest,” South Coast Conservation Land Management Program co-ordinator Eric Balke wrote to Peace Arch News.

“However, Semiahmoo First Nation regards shellfish harvest in the bay as an extremely important activity for their community. Dog feces that are left in the foreshore and WMA contribute to water quality degradation in Boundary Bay.”

Balke said the public is encouraged to report off-leash dogs and other natural resource violations in the WMA to the 24-hour Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

This winter, there have been more dogs on the waterfront due the City of White Rock’s controversial Dogs on the Promenade pilot project. The project allows leashed dogs on the promenade between Oct. 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

Last month, Kristjanson told PAN the city’s Dogs on the Promenade Task Force is gathering data to draft a recommendation to council.

The task force has until the end of April to make that recommendation, he added.

