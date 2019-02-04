Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer was one of three people killed in Sunday’s derailment near Field, B.C. (Albe Bulmer/Facebook)

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement, CP Rail CEO Keith Creel said conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died the train derailment east of Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

All three were from Calgary.

Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer’s father, Albe Bulmer, spoke about his loss in a Facebook post.

READ MORE : Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

“I am sad to report that I have lost one of the ‘jewels in my crown’ last night in a tragic accident while he was training to be a conductor for CP rail when the train he was on suddenly got away on him and his two coworkers,” Bulmer wrote.

“He will be sadly missed by me, his father and mentor, as he loved adventure and challenge as I do.”

Investigators said there was no threat to public safety from the freight train’s derailment and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said that between 40 and 60 cars derailed and one ended up in a creek, though no leaks were reported.

– with files from Jocelyn Doll, Revelstoke Review

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

Just Posted

Solar bike design wins White Rock teen international award

Semiahmoo Secondary student earns bronze in Taiwan

12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

Surrey RCMP investigating after two youths allegedly shoot boy with pellets on Sunday evening

‘Supernatural’ brings the 1950s to Cloverdale

Hawthorne Square is home to a soda shop for the rest of the week

Shot Transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Twenty-seven bunk at White Rock extreme-weather shelter

Pets welcome as quest to escape below-freezing temperatures expected to continue

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

Most Read